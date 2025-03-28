UTRGV series opener against Texas A&M - Corpus Christi postponed due to impact from severe weather
The opening game of the UTRGV Vaqueros series against the Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Islanders is being postponed until Saturday. The game will now be part of a doubleheader.
In a statement on the postponement, UTRGV athletics cited "unplayable field conditions caused by inclement weather" as the reason for the change.
The Vaqueros are 10-2 so far in conference play while the Islanders are just 1-8, in 10th place in the conference standings.
Saturday's doubleheader will start at 2:00 p.m. in Corpus Christi with the final game of the series set to be played on Sunday.
