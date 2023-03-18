UTRGV students find out their residency plans on Match Day

Nearly 50 UTRGV medical students were matched Friday with a residency program — the last phase of their journey to become a doctor.

All the students walked away feeling extra lucky this St. Patrick's Day, and now, they're eager to make an impact.

All the students received an envelope that revealed where they're going to train in their specialty, and that could be where they're going to be home for the next three to seven years.

Keren Seyum said she struck gold after matching with UT Southwestern in Dallas to train in family medicine. The school was her top choice.

“I was really overwhelming,” Seyum said. “I didn't think it was going to happen, I thought it was kind of a long shot, just because Southwestern is such a great institution."

Every student’s story is different, but their goal is the same — to help their community.

Alessandra Jimenez was matched with the University of California - San Francisco.

“My focus is on social justice and academic medicine, so those are things that I am pursuing within emergency medicine,” Jimenez said. “The emergency department is very frequently where you see people for the very first time like looking for medicine.”

Only one student matched with a residency program in the Valley. The rest will go to areas throughout Texas and across the country.