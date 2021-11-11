UTRGV students pass referendum, paves way for college football

Photo credit: University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Football at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is one step closer to happening.

UTRGV students voted to support programs aided by a future increase in the intercollegiate athletics fee, the university announced Thursday.

The $11.25 per credit hour increase, capped at 12 hours, starts in Fall 2022 and will help support the following programs:

• Establish a women's swimming and diving program

Establish a women's swimming and diving program • Establish marching bands

Establish marching bands • Expand spirit programs

Expand spirit programs • Establish a football program.

About 60.5 percent, or 2,497 students, supported the proposal.

The increase will be for new incoming students and graduating students who return for another degree, the university said.

Current students will not have to pay the fee increase.

“This is an exciting time for our students, who have made the choice to enhance the UTRGV experience for our campus community and for the entire Rio Grande Valley,” UTRGV President Guy Bailey said in a statement. “Their support to expand and create new programs will amplify the campus spirit and leave a lasting legacy for future Vaqueros and alumni.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.