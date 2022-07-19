UTRGV Tops SDSU In Game Two, 9-7
EDINBURG - UTRGV having a double header against South Dakota State University on Saturday.
The Jackrabbits taking the first game Friday night, 3-1.
The Vaqueros answering right back with a second game win, 9-7.
Check out the highlights!
More News
News Video
-
Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old man last seen in Weslaco
-
Consumer Reports: How to protect your electronic payments
-
Brownsville PUB warning customers of scam calls
-
5 On Your Side: Homebound Edcouch man in need of working wheelchair
-
Preparations underway in Cameron County for November elections