x

UTRGV Tops SDSU In Game Two, 9-7

2 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 March 01, 2020 9:25 PM March 01, 2020 in Sports

EDINBURG - UTRGV having a double header against South Dakota State University on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits taking the first game Friday night, 3-1.

The Vaqueros answering right back with a second game win, 9-7.

Check out the highlights!

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days