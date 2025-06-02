UTRGV Track and Field Season ends with the Women's High Jump

UTRGV Women's Track & Field season has officially come to an end. Junior Achol Maywin competed in the Women's high jump semifinals at the NCAA West First Round at the E.B. Cushing Stadium at Texas A&M.

Maywin cleared the 1.71 meter mark on her second attempt tying for the 32nd place at the regional meet.