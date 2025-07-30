UTRGV Vaqueros Dance Team speak on upcoming football season
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros football season is getting closer, with the first game scheduled for August 30.
Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza spoke with members of the Vaqueros Dance Team on what it took to prepare for the upcoming season and what they have in store for the UTRGV football games.
Excitement continues to build leading up to the inaugural season.
KRGV is the official media sponsor of UTRGV athletics and the Channel 5 sports team will be hosting Vaqueros Gameday. The one-hour preview show will have exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis from our sports experts and plenty of fun mixed in live from the UTRGV campus.
Vaqueros Gameday will air Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. when UTRGV has a home football game.
