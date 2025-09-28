x

UTRGV Vaqueros fall in first Southland Conference game to Southeastern Louisiana

1 hour 45 seconds ago Sunday, September 28 2025 Sep 28, 2025 September 28, 2025 11:12 AM September 28, 2025 in News

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros played their first Southland Conference game in Louisiana on Saturday.

The Vaqueros played against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions and lost with the final score being 31-45.

