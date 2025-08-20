UTRGV will provide free diabetic foot screenings in Brownsville

Diabetes is a major health concern in the Rio Grande Valley.

One in three people in the area has this disease and if left untreated can cause blindness, amputations and more.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Podiatric Medicine is working to raise awareness about foot health.

UTRGV School of Podiatric Medicine volunteer coordinator Demian Rodriguez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about the free screenings they will be providing and how this will help raise awareness on diabetes and foot health.

The screenings will be offered at the 77 Flea Market in Brownsville on August 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

