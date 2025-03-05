UTRGV wins thriller in season finale against Southeastern

The UTRGV Vaqueros took down the Southeastern Lions 77-76 on Monday night in the season finale.

The Vaqueros were in control for much of the game, leading for over 36 minutes of game time and at one-point leading by as much as 18 in the game.

However, Southeastern mounted a huge comeback after halftime spearheaded by 13 second half points from Jakevion Buckley.

The Lions ultimately took the lead with just over three minutes to play. UTRGV had one final chance to steal the game back with under 10 seconds to play. That's when Howie Fleming Jr. knocked down the potential game-winning basket in the paint to put his team back in front.

Southeastern had one final chance, but a floater in the paint went off the back iron and UTRGV took the win.

Cliff Davis (20 points), Howie Fleming Jr. (18 points), and DK Thorn (17 points) each made huge contributions offensively in the win.

The Vaqueros end the season with a winning record for the first time since 2019.

"Just so proud of the group," UTRGV head coach Kahil Fennell said of his team when looking back on the season. "Even when it's ugly, even when it's hard, even when there's adversity. This group has done everything that we've asked them to do. They're a very very special group of young people and I'm just fortunate to work with them."

While the Vaqueros men's basketball season end, the UTRGV women's basketball team is heading to the Southland Conference Tournament. Their first game in the SLC tournament is set for Monday, March 9th at 1:30 p.m. in Lake Charles against Nicholls.