UTRGV Women's Lose to SFA in WAC Opener

EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s basketball team fell 65-50 to the Stephen F. Austin (SFA) Ladyjacks in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) opener on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

The Vaqueros (4-8, 0-1 WAC) were led by the graduate student Taylor Muff who finished the night with 11 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season. Freshman KaCee Kyle scored 10 points with three assists.

The Ladyjacks (10-3, 1-0 WAC) had three scorers in double-figures as Aiyana Johnson and Stephanie Visscher each scored 18 points. Johnson added eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks while Visscher grabbed nine rebounds with six assists. Tasharian Robinson chipped in with 10 points and four steals.

Muff got the scoring started by knocking down a three-pointer from the top of the key and then it was sophomore Jena’ Williams with the layup after the give-and-go with graduate student Iva Belosevic as the Vaqueros went up 5-0.

The Ladyjacks answered with a 19-0 run before a three-pointer from sophomore Tiffany McGarity ended UTRGV’s drought as Stephen F. Austin took the 22-8 lead after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Ladyjacks pushed their lead to 30-10 after a layup by Johnson and a three-pointer from Visscher. The Vaqueros answered with a 6-0 run as Kyle converted on a layup and freshman Maria Llorente hit a couple of free throws and a spinning layup to make it 30-16.

The Ladyjacks opened the second with a 9-2 run before Muff knocked down her second layup of the quarter giving SFA the 41-20 lead with 7:23 left in the third quarter. SFA got their largest lead of the night at 46-20 after Johnson converted one of her two free throws before freshman KaCee Kyle knocked down her first three-pointer of the game.

Llorente converted on a layup with 4:11 left in the third that kicked off a 10-5 UTRGV run that was capped by another three-pointer by Kyle making it 52-33.

The Vaqueros got it to 61-45 in the fourth quarter after a three-pointer from freshman Brooke Jessen and a pair of free throws from Kyle, but the Ladyjacks kept the Vaqueros at bay the rest of the way.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Thursday, January 6, when they travel to Phoenix, Arizona to face the Grand Canyon University Antelopes at 7 p.m. at GCU Arena.