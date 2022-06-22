x

Vaccination clinic for children 6 months and older happening in Harlingen

5 hours 18 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, June 22 2022 Jun 22, 2022 June 22, 2022 11:59 AM June 22, 2022 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

COVID-19 vaccines for children will be administered at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Tyler on Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. 

They will have both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children six months old and older. 

RELATED: US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week  

If you can't make it Wednesday, another clinic will be happening on Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

RELATED

Covid vaccines available for kids under five, parents share concerns

‘A step to returning to normal:’ Valley parent explains decision to vaccinate toddler

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days