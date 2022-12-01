Valley author heads to Uvalde for holiday book giveaway

A Valley author is going to Uvalde to help spread some cheer this holiday season.

Eliza Garza wrote the children's book "Raspas con Mi Grandpa” and now she's going to Uvalde for a special holiday book giveaway, reading session, and of course — raspas.

“Obviously we were all very affected by what happened in Uvalde and when I came out with this book and I started seeing the joy it brought children, and even adults, I thought this is the perfect way to contribute to their community,” Garza said.

Garza is still collecting books, which cost $12.99.

If you'd like to buy one to donate to an Uvalde child, send an email to authorelizamgarza@gmail.com or visit elizamgarza.com.

You can also make a monetary donation.