Valley author heads to Uvalde for holiday book giveaway

4 hours 12 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, December 01 2022 Dec 1, 2022 December 01, 2022 10:01 AM December 01, 2022 in News
By: Trey Serna

A Valley author is going to Uvalde to help spread some cheer this holiday season.

Eliza Garza wrote the children's book "Raspas con Mi Grandpa” and now she's going to Uvalde for a special holiday book giveaway, reading session, and of course raspas.

“Obviously we were all very affected by what happened in Uvalde and when I came out with this book and I started seeing the joy it brought children, and even adults, I thought this is the perfect way to contribute to their community,” Garza said.

Garza is still collecting books, which cost $12.99.

If you'd like to buy one to donate to an Uvalde child, send an email to authorelizamgarza@gmail.com or visit elizamgarza.com.

You can also make a monetary donation.

