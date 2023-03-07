Valley disaster response organization looking for volunteers

A Rio Grande Valley organization is looking for volunteers to help respond during emergencies and natural disasters.

The Community Council of the RGV needs at least 10 more volunteers to meet state requirements. The organization is a local chapter of the 211 Texas program.

They are looking to train volunteers on how to handle a crisis call, help look for shelters and provide other resources and aid during an active emergency either locally or statewide.

"We really can't plan for a disaster when it's going to happen, so it's very needed for them to come before a disaster so not only when a disaster is happening but before, so they can be trained," coordinator Delia Durate said.

If anyone is interested in volunteering, they can sign up with the organization at 956-405-2406.