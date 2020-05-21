Valley doctor says not all coronavirus test sites are ‘legit’

As more coronavirus testing becomes available, the Federal Trade Commission warns not all test sites are legitimate.

A doctor at DHR Health in Edinburg says legit testing sites are recognized by the county and are by appointment only.

“The county has published testing sites that they do on a routine basis. Where patients are going to be tested, what days they're going to be tested and all that. So, all that information is available so the patients are to do that with diligence before arriving at a test site,” Dr. Ravindra Veeramachaneni, a pathologist.

Anyone who has questions about a testing site is asked to reach out to local city leaders or their medical care provider for more information.