Valley doctor sets up virtual prom for high schoolers
MCALLEN – A virtual prom is planned by a McAllen psychotherapist and it’s open to everyone.
Dr. Elizabeth Cortez came up with the idea after hearing from some of her high school patients.
Currently, the Class of 2020 is missing out on several senior year customs.
The virtual prom is expected to happen April 25 through Instagram. There will be a live DJ and gift cards prizes.
Anyone with questions can contact Dr. Cortez on Instagram: @therapyonthegolive.
View this post on Instagram
Excited to announce VIRTUAL PROM NIGHT!! April 25th! More details coming soon! Other events leading up to Prom Night coming soon. Everyone is welcome to get dressed up and dance the night away. #virtualprom #virtualprom2020 #promgiveaway2020 #communitylove #spreadlove #everyonecanjoin #therapyonthego #therapyonethegolive
More News
News Video
-
Valley funeral homes adjusting to new methods to carry out services
-
Valley businessman develops mobile app aimed to help officials monitor virus patients
-
Brownsville officials meet to discuss changes to emergency order
-
Who gets it and who doesn't? Stimulus check eligibility explained
-
UTRGV biology students assisting in coronavirus tests