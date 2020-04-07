Valley doctor sets up virtual prom for high schoolers

MCALLEN – A virtual prom is planned by a McAllen psychotherapist and it’s open to everyone.

Dr. Elizabeth Cortez came up with the idea after hearing from some of her high school patients.

Currently, the Class of 2020 is missing out on several senior year customs.

The virtual prom is expected to happen April 25 through Instagram. There will be a live DJ and gift cards prizes.

Anyone with questions can contact Dr. Cortez on Instagram: @therapyonthegolive.