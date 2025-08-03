Valley families attend back-to-school event at La Plaza Mall

There was a successful turnout for the Back-To-School Bash at La Plaza Mall.

Hundreds of families showed up at Saturday's event.

"I think that there's definitely a need in our community. So every year, we seem to get a large number of families that are excited to get free items to help them with the return to school," La Plaza Mall Director of Marketing and Development Sabel Rodriguez said.

Students were able to get free backpacks, school supplies, books and other goodies.

Some families shared how helpful these events are.

"It's really awesome since it's been really hectic jobwise. I'm not working right now, so getting a couple of free things means a lot," mother Daisy Martinez said.

A reminder, next weekend is tax-free weekend for school supplies. It runs from August 8 through the 10.