Valley firefighter honored after assignment in Australia

MISSION – A Mission native back home from a 33-day firefighting assignment in Australia, was honored Thursday.

Rey Navarro was honored at the city of Mission Boys and Girls Club for his hard work in Australia.

Navarro was tapped as one of about 250 U.S. firefighters to lend a helping hand in Australia – the only one from Texas.

The city of Mission will also honor Navarro at their next City Council meeting Monday.

