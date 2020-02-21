x

Valley firefighter honored after assignment in Australia

1 hour 54 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 February 21, 2020 5:49 AM February 21, 2020 in News - Local
By: Taylor Winkel

MISSION – A Mission native back home from a 33-day firefighting assignment in Australia, was honored Thursday.

Rey Navarro was honored at the city of Mission Boys and Girls Club for his hard work in Australia.

Navarro was tapped as one of about 250 U.S. firefighters to lend a helping hand in Australia – the only one from Texas.

The city of Mission will also honor Navarro at their next City Council meeting Monday.

For more information watch the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days