Valley healthcare workers say patients are skipping appointments over deportation fears

Healthcare workers in the Rio Grande Valley said more patients are skipping medical appointments because they're afraid of being detained by immigration authorities.

“We have seen patients that have not shown up due to fear,” South Texas Health System outpatient services Director Leticia Sosa said.

For years, a long-standing policy prevented federal immigration agents from making arrests at or near sensitive locations, including hospitals and doctors’ offices. It was one of the first policies President Trump rolled back in January, according to NPR.

Sosa said there are options for patients who are too scared to make it to an appointment.

“We do provide them with telehealth options where the patients can still continue that support without having that fear,” Sosa said.

Immigration advocates recommend creating a safety plan in case someone is detained during a medical visit. That includes memorizing emergency contacts.

