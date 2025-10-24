Valley immigrants rights group offers help following changes to citizenship test

The United States citizenship test just got harder.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services implemented new changes starting this week.

The changes went into effect on Monday, and anyone applying for a U.S. citizenship will now take a revised civics test.

USCIS made the announcement last month. It comes after USCIS Director Joseph Edlow claims the previous test was just too easy to pass.

The pool of questions has gone up to 128.

Applicants must now answer 12 correctly out of 20 to pass the exam. Questions with short answers are also being eliminated and replaced with tougher ones.

"This is a process and a test that on its face looks to exclude people rather than include more people," immigration attorney Carlos Garcia said.

Immigration officers are required to ask questions until the applicant either passes or fails the test.

Applicants will also have to show they have a good character and submit evidence of their positive contributions.

Immigrants rights groups, like La Union Del Pueblo Entero in San Juan, are already helping applicants prepare.

They offer free citizenship classes twice a week in both English and Spanish.

"In this case, it just means that they have to study a little bit harder maybe, but this is where we come in right," La Union Del Pueblo Entero member Felix Sea said.

Those who already filed for naturalization before October 20 will still take the 2008 version of the exam.

A 10-question test will only be given to people who are 65 years or older or have lived in the U.S. as a permanent resident for at least 20 years.

Watch the video above for the full story.