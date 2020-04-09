Valley immigration detention contractor tests positive for coronavirus

LOS FRESNOS – A person who works at a Rio Grande Valley immigration detention center tested positive for the coronavirus.

The contractor who hired the employee at the Port Isabel Detention Center located in Los Fresnos, Texas confirmed the incident via statement today.

"On March 30, we learned that a Chenega Facilities Management employee, who works at the Port Isabel Detention Center in Los Fresnos, Texas, tested positive for COVID-19. The employee's last shift at the facility was March 30. The individual is currently isolated at home in regular communication with their healthcare provider for medical guidance. Notification was made to other employees and/or contractors who may have been in contact with the individual who tested positive. We have directed employees who are known to have had direct contact with this individual to self-quarantine at home for 14 days, as recommended by the CDC."