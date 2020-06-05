Valley Made, Local Strong: Las Vegas Café

HARLINGEN — The restaurant was built on hard work from the founders and their employees. The story of the iconic Las Vegas Café starts in 1964.

When Laurie Davila’s parents bought what used to be the Las Vegas Lounge. She says all her parents did was drop the “lounge” and simply added “café”.

Over the course of more than 50 years, it just kept thriving, bringing in loyal customers.

The restaurant is located at 1101 West Harrison Avenue in Harlingen. It’s open every day, except on Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full Valley Made, Local Strong story.