Valley Made, Local Strong: McAllen Nut and Bolt

It’s an essential business customers have relied on for years to help with home improvement projects.

McAllen Nut and Bolt have some big competitors to go up against, but it they take it in stride to provide to commercial businesses and farmers, as well as for people working on personal projects.

Whatever might not be in the store, Cesar Aguirre, the owner, says they’ll get it for the customer.

The store is located at 104 North 23rd Street in McAllen. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full Valley Made, Local Strong story.