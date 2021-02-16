Valley Made, Local Strong: Oscar's Tacos

Oscar’s Tacos, located at the HUB Food Truck Park in Pharr, started with just doing catering orders and city festivals.

They've been cooking for quite some time, and they still do catering events.

“When we do catering, they do sometimes ask for tacos, but a lot of the times like chicken cordon blue or any type of carne guisada," said Odalys Rodriguez of Oscar’s Tacos. "Anything you can think of at any wedding event, or party event."

But tacos are the claim to fame. The business sells tacos de bistec, trompo, fajita, tripa and more.

Oscar's Tacos isn't just tacos and taco-related items-- they also have hamburgers. You can also get a hot dog, if you're craving that, so whatever you're looking for, you can probably find it here.

They're open Tuesday through Friday during lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

So, the next time you're in Pharr, head to the HUB Food Truck Park in downtown Pharr and stop by Oscar's Tacos.