Valley Made, Local Strong: Palace Cleaners

MCALLEN — The history behind Palace Cleaners in McAllen goes back more than 90 years to 1925.

It was originally located on South Main Street up until the Great Depression.

Bill Stocker, president of Palace Cleaners, says during that time, it went through several owners. His family bought it in 1951.

The business offers restoration services and package wedding gowns for safe keeping as well as normal dry-cleaning services.

It has two locations in McAllen on 913 West Dove Avenue, which is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday through Friday; and on 1010 Walnut Avenue, open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Watch the video above for the full Valley Made, Local Strong story.