Valley Made, Local Strong: Williedean Bagels
Wherever Maribel Lopez went, she tried the bagels.
Eventually she decided to bring that taste of New York to South Padre Island.
"So I figured, you know what, South Padre Island and the Valley doesn't have that option for us," Lopez said. "Something inside us just went: 'Boom. Open it here.'"
Williedean Bagels was born.
Open from 8 a.m. to noon, Williedean Bagels serves authentic New York bagels — made by a baker from New York.
Watch the video for the full story.
