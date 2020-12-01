Valley Made, Local Strong: Williedean Bagels

Wherever Maribel Lopez went, she tried the bagels.

Eventually she decided to bring that taste of New York to South Padre Island.

"So I figured, you know what, South Padre Island and the Valley doesn't have that option for us," Lopez said. "Something inside us just went: 'Boom. Open it here.'"

Williedean Bagels was born.

Open from 8 a.m. to noon, Williedean Bagels serves authentic New York bagels — made by a baker from New York.

Watch the video for the full story.