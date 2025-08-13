Valley medical experts offer advice on how to help kids with back-to-school stress

There's a lot of excitement as students head back to the classroom, but there are some students who may feel anxious about returning to campus.

While having some nerves is normal, there are things parents can do to help ease those nerves.

Some Rio Grande Valley medical experts say parents can help make the transition smoother for their kids.

"It's recommended that at least two to three weeks before school starts, that the parents start putting their kids on a schedule that would be more suitable for attending school," South Texas Health System's Children's Pediatric Hospitalist Dr. Omar Pena Lopez said.

Lopez says an early bedtime and a healthy breakfast can make all the difference.

"The most important meal of the day should be breakfast, because that's when you need energy to start the day, your brain needs that energy," Lopez said.

For some students, the challenge isn't just waking up early, it's coping with the emotional stress of a new school year.

"Definitely changes in their appetite, changes in their sleeping patterns, withdrawing from any type of activities that they used to enjoy before," South Texas Health System Behavioral Director of Outpatient Services Leticia Sosa said.

Sosa says back-to-school nerves typically fade within two weeks. If they don't, it's time to step in.

"The first thing is validating their emotions, validating that what they're feeling is very normal," Sosa said.

She says parents should be active listeners and ask questions.

"Checking in, speak with your children at least five minutes once they come back from school. How was your day? Who did they speak to? Who did they sit at lunch with?" Sosa said.

Having those conversations can help identify the root of the issue and determine whether to seek extra support.

"If it's school related, I would definitely have the parents reach out to the school counselor," Sosa said.

"If it's a little bit more than regarding the school environment, maybe outside with external factors, then definitely reaching out to professional help."

Sosa also recommends creating a calm space in your house to give your kids a space to relax and regulate their feelings.