Valley optometrist advises residents to wear protective glasses to watch eclipse

The solar eclipse will take place on Monday, and many families across the Rio Grande Valley are gearing to watch the rare event.

The Valley will only see a partial eclipse, but that doesn't mean residents should skip out on protective glasses.

Optometrist at Shah Eye Center Brianna Sooy says it only takes a couple of seconds for eyes to be damaged, but the effects may not be seen until a couple of days later.

"They are going to notice a blind spot, also known as a scotoma, in their central vision. They will be able to see everything in their peripheral vision, but the central area is going to be gone," Sooy said.

Sooy says that happens because light rays travel through to the eyes' retina. The light rays can burn the retina and that can cause permanent vision loss.

