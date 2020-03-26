Valley residents continue legal battles against border wall amid pandemic

DONNA – From Donna to Rio Grande City. Residents living near the Rio Grande are not only battling against the coronavirus, but also with the government.

Lawsuits are still being filed against residents living in the path of construction for the border wall in the middle of a pandemic.

An advocacy group says allowing government surveyors onto a property would inhibit proper self-isolation and shelter-in-place precautions. It’s received reports of surveyors in groups of 10 or more on a property, which is a violation of current public health guidelines.

