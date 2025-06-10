Valley residents react to ICE arrests at Alamo Flea Market

Business was as usual Monday at the Alamo Flea Market following six arrests by immigration officials on Sunday.

Longtime Rio Grande Valley residents say people connected with a crime should face justice, but believe people who are not violent offenders and in the country illegally shouldn't be targeted.

Maria Cisneros says she immigrated to the United States legally more than 40 years ago. After hearing about the arrest of undocumented people at the Alamo Flea Market by Homeland Security Investigations, she called their actions cruel.

"I believe if people immigrate to the U.S., it's out of need," Cisneros said.

ICE agents arrested six people in the country illegally at the flea market in Alamo on Sunday. One of them, according to ICE, was arrested two years ago on attempted capital murder charges.

Alamo Mayor JR Garza assured residents they should feel safe.

"That's an isolated incident, that's something with the federal government, it has nothing to do with the city of Alamo," Garza said.

An ICE spokesperson told Channel 5 News everyone arrested would be transferred to ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

ICE, so far, has not identified the people arrested or what they are charged with.

A city of Alamo spokesperson said Alamo police were not notified by Homeland Security Investigations that they were going to be conducting a law enforcement operation.

An ICE spokesperson says they're working to see if they can provide an update on where all six people are detained.

