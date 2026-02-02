Border Patrol announces plans for 2 new checkpoints near Roma

Two new Border Patrol checkpoints will be built in Starr County, a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed to Channel 5 News.

The checkpoints will be built in the Roma area “to support ongoing operational requirements and enhance border security efforts,” CBP said.

Details on the project, such as the cost and a timeline, were not available.

“These checkpoints are being deployed as a part of proactive measures to deter illegal cross-border activity, interdict contraband, and assist in the overall enforcement of immigration laws,” CBP said in a statement. “The safety and security of the traveling public remain a top priority.”

Roma City Manager Alejandro Barrera said the city is waiting for official confirmation of the project from CBP.