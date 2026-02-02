Members of the public are still encouraged to register to vote
The deadline to register to vote for the March 3, 2026, joint primary elections passed, but election officials said people are still encouraged to register.
“Once they do register, if they do miss the deadline, then they're always welcome to vote in any other elections [after] this election coming up, like the November election or any special election,” Hidalgo County election analyst Salvador Hernandez said.
Early voting for the March primaries starts on Tuesday, Feb. 17.
Election Day is Tuesday, March 3.
