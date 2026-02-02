Drug bust at San Benito bar leads to arrest of owner, 2 others
The owner of a San Benito bar and his brother were among those arrested on drug charges following a bust at his business, according to the San Benito Police Department.
San Benito police officers and agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted a criminal investigation into the 7 Leguas Bar and Restaurant at 236 West Robertson Street on Saturday following reports of criminal activity at the bar during operating hours, according to police.
Bar owner Jose Lerma, his brother Alfredo Lerma, and Adelaida Alvarez were arrested on multiple charges.
Alvarez was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, Jose was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and cancellation or suspension of an alcoholic permit, and Alfredo was charged with manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Additional details were not provided.
