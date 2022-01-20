Valley residents react to website launch for free COVID-19 test kits

Valley residents are reacting after the government launched its website allowing Americans to order four at-home COVID-19 tests for free.

The federal website covidtests.gov allows one order per address. The orders will ship in seven to 12 days.

"At this time, I'm not vaccinated, but I think getting the COVID test would be good because some people they may not even know that they have COVID, said Valley resident Monica Buchel.

"I guess they're going to be backed up for — they're saying for two weeks. But I would still apply to get it," said resident Douglas Whittaker.

U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar says the new push will impact the southern border.

"Everything is free, paid by the taxpayers, so we can have the vaccines, we can have the COVID tests, we can wear the masks and if we're able to do that then we will be able to defeat this virus,” Congressman Cuellar said.

Cuellar also says officials are on standby to assist people who can't access or operate the covidtests.gov. website.

"We're all ready to help, but I think the local health facilities and health centers can help us on that," Cuellar said.

Another option you will have is to purchase FDA-approved COVID-19 tests on your own and get reimbursed by your insurance company.