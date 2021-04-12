x

Valley View Faces Kingwood Park on Tuesday in State Semis

2 hours 49 minutes 49 seconds ago Sunday, April 11 2021 Apr 11, 2021 April 11, 2021 11:25 PM April 11, 2021 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

5A State Semifinals

Tuesday, April 13th - 7pm

Valley View (20-1) v. Humble Kingwood Park (25-2-2) at Farris Sports Complex- San Antonio

