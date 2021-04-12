Valley View Faces Kingwood Park on Tuesday in State Semis
5A State Semifinals
Tuesday, April 13th - 7pm
Valley View (20-1) v. Humble Kingwood Park (25-2-2) at Farris Sports Complex- San Antonio
