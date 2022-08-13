Valley View ISD to give out free backpacks and school supplies to students

Photo credit: Valley View ISD

Valley View ISD will give free backpacks and school supplies to all district students during a back-to-school event on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ed Payne Arena in Hidalgo.

Every family will also receive a free five-pound bag of fruits and vegetables, according to Valley View ISD Superintendent Dr. Silvia Ibarra.

There will also be free health screenings, COVID vaccines, haircuts and more during the event.