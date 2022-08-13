x

Valley View ISD to give out free backpacks and school supplies to students

Saturday, August 13 2022
Photo credit: Valley View ISD

Valley View ISD will give free backpacks and school supplies to all district students during a back-to-school event on Tuesday, Aug. 16. 

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ed Payne Arena in Hidalgo. 

Every family will also receive a free five-pound bag of fruits and vegetables, according to Valley View ISD Superintendent Dr. Silvia Ibarra. 

There will also be free health screenings, COVID vaccines, haircuts and more during the event. 

