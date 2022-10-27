Vanguard Academy partners with RGV Food Bank

Vanguard Academy teamed up with the RGV Food Bank on Thursday.

About 250 students got to pick out five pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to take home.

It was all free as part of a new partnership between the school and the food bank. The goal is to teach students about eating healthy, while making sure they're staying fed at home.

"It's a wealth of resources over at the food bank," said Vanguard Academy social worker Cynthia Hernandez. "We are making that connection with the children to understand the food bank can offer resources, and then the nutrition aspect of it. So they go home learning two things."

The produce will arrive at one of Vanguard Academy's schools every Thursday until December. The districts says this was needed after the height of the pandemic.

They say they will help families who are struggling financially find available resources.

All parents need to do is reach out.