Vaqueros Hit The Hardwood Healthy

EDINBURG – The Vaqueros are hitting the hardwood with an optimistic approach and a healthy roster. The team’s top returning scorer, Terry Winn, who averaged just under 10 points per game, is injury free and scoring consistently in practice.

“Just making the most of my shots,” said Winn. “I’m not really trying to be the main guy. If the ball come to me and I’m open, I’m going to shoot it. If not, I’m going to make the extra pass. That’s kind of what coach is preaching.”

“Last year he was hurt so you didn’t see the real Terry,” said coach Lew Hill. “This year, he’s gotten himself into great shape. His knee is feeling good. Now you’re starting to see what we wanted to show you last year.”

Junior guard Jordan Jackson is expected to have an increased role. Last year, his season was cut short by injury after five games. Coach Hill thinks he’ll be one of the most athletic players in the conference.

“Last year we had a really good year, one of the best in a while for the school,” said Jackson. “This year, I feel like we have a very good core group of guys. We are jelling together and practice is going really well. We’re all cohesive right now.”

One of the new players to lookout for is graduate transfer Tyson Smith, who arrives from a Loyola Chicago team that reached the Final Four.

“I’m an older guy so I’ve seen a lot of college basketball,” said Smith. “One of the best coaches in the country taught me a lot. Experiencing that with the younger guys, I just passed my wisdom off and try to play as hard as I can every day and try to instill a championship level effort.”

A key date on this year’s schedule is November 9, when the Vaqueros host former UTPA coach Lon Kruger and his Oklahoma Sooners.

“Good for the whole Valley to come out and see such a great team, a former Final Four team to come down here and play,” said Hill. “We got to get everybody out here to support it and make it a crazy crowd.”

The Vaqueros tipoff the season November 6 at home against Texas A&M-Commerce.