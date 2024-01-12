Vaqueros Pick Up First Conference Win in OT Thriller with Seattle U

EDINBURG - Junior Hasan Abdul-Hakim hit a game-winning jumper with one second left in overtime to send The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s basketball team to an 81-80 victory over the Seattle U Redhawks on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

The Redhawks (10-6, 3-2 WAC) led 64-63 with 4:23 remaining in regulation. Senior Ahren Freeman gave the Vaqueros leads of 65-64 with a layup and 67-66 with free throws. The Redhawks led 70-68 in the closing minute when Freeman hit a game-tying layup. The Redhawks had the ball with 2.8 seconds remaining, but Freeman stole the inbound pass, sending the game to overtime.

The Redhawks led by as much as four twice in overtime, including 79-75 with 2:12 remaining. The Redhawks still led 80-77 with 1:13 to go, but junior Elijah Elliott made a floater to make it a one-point game. The Vaqueros got a stop, setting up Abdul-Hakim’s game-winner.

Freeman led the Vaqueros (5-11, 1-4 WAC) with his second double-double of the season, scoring 22 points with 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Abdul-Hakim scored 15 points with four rebounds and four assists. Freshman J.J. Howard scored 14 points. Senior Daylen Williams scored 12 points with five rebounds. Elliott scored 10 points.

Alex Schumacher led the Redhawks (10-6, 3-2 WAC) with 25 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals. Kobe Williamson scored 16 points with eight rebounds and two steals. John Christofilis scored 11 points with four rebounds.

UTRGV hosts Utah Valley on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.