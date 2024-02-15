x

Vela Sabercats hire Ernie Alonzo as new head football coach

By: Bella Michaels

EDINBURG, TEXAS --

The Vela Sabercats have filled their head coaching vacancy. Edinburg CISD announced the hiring of Ernie Alonzo as the new head coach. This comes a month after former Vela head coach John Campbell announced his retirement, after 7 seasons of leading the Sabercats. Watch video above for more:

