Veterans march held in Brownsville

More than 100 people honored veterans in Brownsville with a mile-long march.

Many of those marchers were veterans themselves.

The man who organized the event said people may not know much about the military history of the U.S. He is also thankful of the help available for veterans.

“The VA Administration takes care of the veterans,” Vietnam Veteran Alonso “Tiny” Barrientes said. “They give counseling and all that, and events like this [have] kids be aware of these kind of events."