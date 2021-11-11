x

Veterans march held in Brownsville

3 hours 11 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, November 11 2021 Nov 11, 2021 November 11, 2021 5:00 PM November 11, 2021 in News - Local
By: Stefany Rosales

More than 100 people honored veterans in Brownsville with a mile-long march.

Many of those marchers were veterans themselves.

The man who organized the event said people may not know much about the military history of the U.S. He is also thankful of the help available for veterans.

“The VA Administration takes care of the veterans,” Vietnam Veteran Alonso “Tiny” Barrientes said. “They give counseling and all that, and events like this [have] kids be aware of these kind of events."

