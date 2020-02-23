Victims of 2 African embassy bombings await US court case

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Bombings of the American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998 were the first major attacks on U.S. targets by al-Qaida. More than 200 people were killed and thousands were injured. On Monday in Washington, some of the survivors will come to the Supreme Court to hear arguments in a case that could affect the compensation they may receive for their injuries. The victims and their families, most of them foreign citizens, sued Sudan in U.S. court beginning more than a decade ago. They accuse Sudan of causing the bombings by aiding al-Qaida and leader Osama bin Laden, who lived in Sudan in the 1990s.

