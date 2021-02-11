Vipers Drop Season Opener in Orlando Bubble to Raptors 905

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (0-1) opened play in the 2021 NBA G League single-site with a 132-105 loss to Raptors 905 (1-0) on Wednesday night at the HP Field House Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla.

Though the Vipers trailed in the first quarter 42-31, Ray Spalding led with nine points while Houston Rockets assignee Kevin Porter Jr. totaled eight and two-way Brodric Thomas added seven and four rebounds.

Raptors continued their lead into the half with a 74-56 score. Four Vipers players hit the double-digits in the second quarter where Spalding continued to lead with 17 points and seven rebounds. Thomas hit 12 points, five rebounds and dished out two assists. Porter Jr. tallied 11 points himself with three rebounds and two assists. Armoni Brooks came off the bench totaling 10 points and three rebounds.

Spalding hit a double-double in the third period with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Raptors had seven players who hit the double-digits as they led 108-80.

In the last period of the matchup, the Vipers managed to catch up to the Raptors, but the 905 were too potent from the three-point line and capped off the night.

The 6-10 forward ended the night with a double-double racking up 21 points, 12 rebounds and contributed two assists plus two blocks. Porter Jr. led the game with 25 points adding three rebounds, four assists, one steal and a lone block. The assignee hit four three-pointers.

Off the bench, Brooks finished the night with 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and a lone steal. He also tallied three from beyond the arc. Thomas totaled 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal and block.

Rockets assignee Kenyon “KJ” Martin Jr. fell short of a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds.

On the 905 side, Nik Stauskas led the squad with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Alize Johnson tallied a double-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds.