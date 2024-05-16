x

Vipers Win 5th Straight Game

5 years 4 months 1 week ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 January 08, 2019 8:58 AM January 08, 2019 in Sports
By: Joel Villanueva

EDINBURG - The Rio Grande Valley's G League basketball team continues to roll along after winning for the fifth straight outing on Monday.

The South Bay Lakers were the opponent.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights. 

