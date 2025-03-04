Visitors at Isla Blanca Park react to SpaceX launch attempt

There was no launch on Monday out of Starbase, but SpaceX announced on X that it will try again on Wednesday.

The launch window will open at 5:30 p.m.

Elon Musk confirmed Monday night that the Starship will "destack," get inspected, and fly this week. That means there's still time to watch it in person.

Even with cloudy skies over Isla Blanca Park, hundreds still made their way from near and far to look.

"I remember I was four years old when we landed on the moon, and I've been hooked my whole life," Maryland resident John Gianetti said.

The SpaceX superfan and Maryland native just barely squeezed in the trip to the Rio Grande Valley.

"My son was in a play in California and I knew I was going to miss the launch because I got to see the play, and on the way back from the play, they had delayed the rocket launch, I had a layover in Houston, Texas, and I said you know what Houston is not far," Gianetti said.

With just 40 seconds left on the countdown, the crowd's anticipation quickly disappeared.

"If you're out there chasing rockets, you're going to be upset sometimes, and we're upset," Gianetti said.

The launch's cancellation wasn't how visitors wanted to end their time at the park, but Gianetti says he and the rest of the fans will be back, knowing it will be even better than the last launch.