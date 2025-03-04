SpaceX announces new date for Starship rocket launch at Boca Chica
SpaceX has announced a new launch date for the eighth flight test of their Starship rocket at Boca Chica.
Now targeting to launch Starship's eighth flight test as soon as Wednesday, March 5 → https://t.co/alyJTRtOIP pic.twitter.com/4U1zIl3QrH— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 4, 2025
The company announced on X the launch will take place on Wednesday with the launch window opening at 5:30 p.m.
This comes after SpaceX scrubbed Monday's launch with 40 seconds left on their countdown.
