SpaceX announces new date for Starship rocket launch at Boca Chica

Tuesday, March 04 2025 8:22 AM in News - Local

SpaceX has announced a new launch date for the eighth flight test of their Starship rocket at Boca Chica.

The company announced on X the launch will take place on Wednesday with the launch window opening at 5:30 p.m.

This comes after SpaceX scrubbed Monday's launch with 40 seconds left on their countdown.

