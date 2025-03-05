SpaceX scrubs eighth Starship launch
SpaceX decided to stand down instead of conducting their eight flight test of their Starship rocket Monday from their Boca Chica location.
"Standing down from today’s flight test attempt. Starship team is determining the next best available opportunity to fly," the company announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.
SpaceX CEO and co-founder Elon Musk later posted on X they woul dtry again "in a day or two."
Too many question marks about this flight and then we were 20 bar low on ground spin start pressure.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2025
Best to destack, inspect both stages and try again in a day or two. https://t.co/TekpJ0uz5y
The 60-minute test window opened at 5:30 p.m. SpaceX held off from launching at 40 seconds from the launch for "final checks" before deciding to scrub the launch.
More News
News Video
-
City of Mission partners with Best Friends Animal Society to run animal...
-
Hidalgo ISD interim superintendent resigning
-
City of Mission investigating cybersecurity incident
-
Abby's Bakery owners indicted on charges of illegally harboring migrants
-
Prescription Health: Just 30 minutes of exercise can help prevent diabetes