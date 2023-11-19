Volunteers help relocate 100 dogs from Palmhurst animal shelter

The community came together to help one Palmhurst man save 100 dogs he rescued.

Jesus Meave, owner of Franklin All Animal Rescue, had until Tuesday to remove the dogs from his property or else the city would pick them up.

More than a dozen volunteers worked together to move the dogs. They say they saw the call for help on Facebook and from news coverage.

Meave, who rescued these dogs, said had it not been for the community, the dogs would be on their way to the pound.

"I bought buckets, dog food and water" volunteer Marisela Ibarra said.

A dozen people from all across the Valley came together to make sure the dogs of Franklin Animal Rescue had a safe place to go.

"I love the animals...this is not a business or nothing, it's just a human mission," volunteer Steven Rodriguez said.

After a legal battle, Meave was ordered to relocate the dogs from his residential property. He had another property to set up, but it wouldn't be ready in time, and he was out of options.

But now that permanent home is closer to being built thanks to those volunteers.

"These guys are doing what I could not have done," Meave said.

Wood that was donated came from a volunteer, the owner of Tacos San Pedro in Palmview.

"I come here to serve this world. The money doesn't count. As long as I help everyone, that's all I need, is a smile on the face of everyone. That's all that counts," Rodriguez said.

Meave said having strangers come knocking at his door to help is something he'll never forget.

With the help of those volunteers, it took two full days to move all 100 dogs.

"I'm exhausted, I'm exhausted," Meave said.

"It feels really good, it's a nice feeling. I haven't experienced this, it's actually a nice feeling," Ibarra said.

This is a temporary set up for the dogs. The owner plans on building an indoor shelter for them in the coming months.