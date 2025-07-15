Volunteers in Edinburg donate to Kerr County Flood Relief Drive

Water, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products are just some of the items headed to Central Texas to help with flood recovery efforts.

The Edinburg Chamber Of Commerce and Edinburg High School Band members loaded a trailer filled with supplies to send a little hope to our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country.

“Even if you give a little bit, it still means the world to the people in Kerrville and the little towns,” Edinburg High School head drum major Jaslene Martinez said.

The trailer filled with supplies took off on Monday.

Channel 5 News is collecting monetary donations for the victims of the floods in Kerr County. To donate to the KRGV Cares Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, click here.