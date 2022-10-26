Voter confidence unsteady in the Rio Grande Valley

Voter confidence in the Valley is unsteady after two recent convictions in federal court involving elected officials.

"I don't think I can trust anybody 'cause once they're in the place, they don't do their jobs,” said Edinburg resident Janie Sanchez.

Others are more optimistic about the importance of voting.

"It's the only way we'll get the bad people out,” said Edinburg resident Eddie Villarreal.

Kevin Holton, a political science instructor at South Texas College, says voters should exercise their right to vote.

"If we don't participate, you're opening the door for even more corruption,” Holton said. “You're opening the door for even more opportunities for people to take advantage of the citizens."

Local political activists, like Mary Helen Flores, agree.

"I ask everyone to vote,” Flores said. “If you don't, they win. The people who cheat, win."

Early voting began Oct. 24 and continues through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.

