Guilty verdicts reached in federal bribery trial tied to Weslaco water plant

A former Hidalgo County commissioner and a Weslaco businessman were found guilty on all counts Thursday in a bribery trial connected to a Weslaco water plant.

Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar and Ricardo Quintanilla were accused of offering and accepting bribes when Weslaco city leaders awarded construction contracts to rebuild their water treatment facilities in 2008.

Cuellar faced a total of 71 counts of fraud, money laundering and racketeering, while Quintanilla faced 15 counts of the same charges.

Sentencing for both men was set for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.